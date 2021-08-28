David Hendrikson

Team Hugo

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
Hire Me
  • Save
Team Hugo logo graphic art custom portrait product design typography comic book charity puppy dog art dogs animal art animal branding vector dog custom artwork design animals graphic design illustration
Team Hugo logo graphic art custom portrait product design typography comic book charity puppy dog art dogs animal art animal branding vector dog custom artwork design animals graphic design illustration
Team Hugo logo graphic art custom portrait product design typography comic book charity puppy dog art dogs animal art animal branding vector dog custom artwork design animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette
  1. hugo.jpg
  2. hugo-2.jpg
  3. siddharth-narsimhan-6lVcMcN0Br0-unsplash.jpg

This is a portrait I did on rescue dog named Hugo who I helped fund his medical care putting this design on different products!

Can I have your feedback?

→ Need Custom Work? david@hendrickboards.com
→ Instagram www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like