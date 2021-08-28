Ismanto

logo oasis network design

logo oasis network design illustration business. idea yellow industrial network branding design logo
this logo is a combination of 2 leaves and an eagle`s beak.the leaf functions to filter dirty air to produce clean air.while the eagle`s beak is famous for its extraordinary sharpness.so from these two combination comes the oasis network logo.this logo uses a yellow color with light gray writing which symbolizes high warmth and harmony

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
