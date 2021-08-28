Daily UI #014 - Countdown timer : Covid countdown timer (re-up)

Blow Covid away...

Be careful and wishing you all the best, my friends!

The gif is bad quality as I haven't had pro-account.

Would you like to have a look on my video ?

https://www.facebook.com/daithuymiu/posts/2053105191504206

----

Đồng hồ đếm ngược thời gian đuổi Covid 😅

Hãy tin rằng Covid sẽ không còn đáng lo trong thời gian tới 😇

Daily UI

#Countdowntimer

#DailyUI

#DailyUI014

#DailyUIchallenge﻿﻿

#Earth #Covid

#KeepCalm #StayHome