Daily UI #014 - Countdown timer : Covid countdown timer (re-up)

Blow Covid away...
Be careful and wishing you all the best, my friends!
The gif is bad quality as I haven't had pro-account.
Would you like to have a look on my video ?
https://www.facebook.com/daithuymiu/posts/2053105191504206
----
Đồng hồ đếm ngược thời gian đuổi Covid 😅
Hãy tin rằng Covid sẽ không còn đáng lo trong thời gian tới 😇

Daily UI
#Countdowntimer
#DailyUI
#DailyUI014
#DailyUIchallenge﻿﻿
#Earth #Covid
#KeepCalm #StayHome

