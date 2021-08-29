Reijo Palmiste

Full Sweep I

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Full Sweep I gaming game bishop knight rook pawn queen king tabletop board game board chess diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

So, here's the entire set. Looking ominous.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like