Coairse - We share the air!

Title: "Coairse - We share the air!"
Type: Web UX/UI Design
Program: Adobe XD
Date Created: 28 August, 2021

Coairse is an international corporation that specializes in nature-friendly Air Conditioning systems.
This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Álvaro Bernal on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/_Ib-JulMgzo
Photo by Patrick Malleret on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/p-v1DBkTrgo
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/wind_3741046
Icons by Pixel perfect on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/loupe_622669
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/shopping-cart_1170678
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/user_167123

