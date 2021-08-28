👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Title: "Coairse - We share the air!"
Type: Web UX/UI Design
Program: Adobe XD
Date Created: 28 August, 2021
Coairse is an international corporation that specializes in nature-friendly Air Conditioning systems.
This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Álvaro Bernal on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/_Ib-JulMgzo
Photo by Patrick Malleret on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/p-v1DBkTrgo
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/wind_3741046
Icons by Pixel perfect on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/loupe_622669
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/shopping-cart_1170678
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/user_167123