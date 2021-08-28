Rift - Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First of all, I need to say that I am not a professional logo designer. I love doing typographic logos, but you can tell me are they any good! (I will post more in the next few days) 🔥
I usually take logo jobs as an addition to the app or website. Since I'm doing art and creative direction I can naturally feel the best logo for it.
The name 'Rift' came from a connection with Nft, so it was the logical thing to connect these two things. I was experimenting with fonts and saw beautiful ink bleeds with Neue Machina. I also noticed that if you cut the small letter 'n' you will get 'r' and 'i'. At first, I was making a full cut, but then I realized why shouldn't I take ink bleeds to my advantage. This made the logo less readable but more interesting for the eye. Then I also tweaked kerning and shapes of the letters to be more geometrically correct. What you see is the result.
Let me know what you think! 🙌