artforgame

Set symbols development - slot game "Mayan Adventure"

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Set symbols development - slot game "Mayan Adventure" symbols design digital art digital designer casino developers casino designer slot development slot developer slot machine design slot game art slot game design casino slot casino design casino symbols casino art slot machine graphic design gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

On the night background of the Mayan themed slot, all types of symbols are presented from the highest to the lowest in three horizontal rows.

The top row is the highest category. These are representatives of the Maya in golden guise and bright feathers, as well as two types of deities in rich decoration with gold and green with steel inscriptions WILD and SCATTER.

Middle row - symbols of the main category. They are unique, with their own peculiarity of symbolism of deities, and are represented by steel elements, against the background of stones with gold and silver.

Bottom row - symbols of the lowest category. Made on stones with bright multicolored letters on them: A, K, Q, J.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/mayan-adventure/

#maya #mayan #mayanslot #mayanthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like