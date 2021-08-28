Slot machine Bonus Round design

A screen with a bonus game against the backdrop of a rocky highland area, where a truly Chinese structure rises in thick clouds with stairs dominated by wood, gold and stone.

⠀

The bonus game itself is also decorated in the form of a red and gold Chinese building. Above, on the wooden red roof, the inscription - GOLDEN CHINA in large gold letters.

⠀

Bonus Round offers players to determine where the golden frog, which is the main prize, is located among the six hidden elements. Below is a control panel with a large round central SPIN button.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #Chinaslot #Chineseslot #Chinesethemed #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines