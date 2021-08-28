slotopaint.com

Slot machine Bonus Round design

A screen with a bonus game against the backdrop of a rocky highland area, where a truly Chinese structure rises in thick clouds with stairs dominated by wood, gold and stone.

The bonus game itself is also decorated in the form of a red and gold Chinese building. Above, on the wooden red roof, the inscription - GOLDEN CHINA in large gold letters.

Bonus Round offers players to determine where the golden frog, which is the main prize, is located among the six hidden elements. Below is a control panel with a large round central SPIN button.

Graphic solutions for gambling
