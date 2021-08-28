Daily UI :: 038 Hurricane Calendar

This design hits home for me because I am currently in New Orleans with my family awaiting Hurricane Ida. Today, I was challenged to design a calendar. I decided to create a hurricane calendar app to track a current hurricane and also view data from past ones.

I also used Sketch for the first time! I usually use Figma or Adobe XD, but I think it's important to be well-versed in many tools especially during the job search!

I hope everyone is staying safe!

#hurricaneida #dailyui