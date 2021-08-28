Taskpop Meeting Organizer App

Hello ! Meet Taskpop, an idea that I come up with. It is a Meeting app for you who have a lots of meeting and cannot organize properly. Now not to be worry, you only have to focus on the meeting! Who had a time to organize things, right? just let app to do it. Hope you like this humbly, not perfect idea. But I'll be sure to polish it again! Follow me for more cool stuff and please, I do really love your like/upvoting :)