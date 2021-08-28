Andreans David Escobar Grisales

Landing page illustrations

Landing page illustrations vector ui illustration colombia design illustrator
These are some illustrations that I designed for Flexbase Landing Page. This explain how the people can get rewards and benefits just activating its Flexbase credit card. Flexbase is a fintech focus on the construction industry. https://www.flexbase.app/

Follow me on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TbRnFb
Illustrations IG: http://bit.ly/36wnMtM
Watch my portfolio on Behance: https://bit.ly/3g1v8vt

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
