Poplar Concept Logo design minimal vector illustration brand branding logo graphic design
Hello Dribbblers! 🙂🙂

Poplar logo concept for brand identity.
Hope you like it!

Thank's🙌
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: afidibesta@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
