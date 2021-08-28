👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The task was to create a lofo for the fur atelier, where the team of young designers sew, re-sew, repair and color fur coats.
The clients are women 25-60 years old, who like extraordinary closes and looking for new ideas.
The mood of the logo is self-confident, provocative and also friendly and welcoming.
The solution: I chose dark-grey and rose colors, they help tp create bold mood. At the same time they look friendly and womanly.
The sign consists of two pins, which united with common rose round. I used smooth lines to show friendly mood. We remember, that the pins are sharp in real life.
The text part of the logo ("miss molly") is lettering.
The letter "i" can be used as independent sign in cases, when the full version of the logo can't be used. For example, at the web-site or mobile application.
Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126283045/Logo-design-for-fur-atelier?