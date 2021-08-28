Ekaterina Povarenko

Maya 3D

Ekaterina Povarenko
Ekaterina Povarenko
  • Save
Maya 3D fresco brush shadow background ui text logo design procreate 3d
Download color palette

Created my own 3D brush with Procreate and Adobe Fresco. It was super fun and simple! Really enjoyed the process and the result.

Check out my other digital illustrations here https://twitter.com/kateshprd

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Ekaterina Povarenko
Ekaterina Povarenko

More by Ekaterina Povarenko

View profile
    • Like