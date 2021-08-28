Gmail app ✉️

Hey,

How is the new Gmail app?

1. Full screen navigation menu and labels with its count on the top of each button. Labels can be filtered according to the color.

2. Categorized mail box. Search is moved to bottom which is easily reachable along with compose and inbox. Unread (new) emails remain highlighted in light grey and bolder font.

3. Archive, spam, delete and settings at the top. I have made reply and forward lot more easier for your thumb to reach placing them at the bottom.

Used minimal and lighter colors to make it easy for eyes.

Let me know what do you think.

--

Designed in Figma.

Press 'L' if you 👍🏽 it.