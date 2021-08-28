Farhad Ghanemi

Verdant Organic Skincare Logo

Verdant Organic Skincare Logo v green plant product wellness healthcare monogram leaf organic skincare simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Hi guys! Verdant is an organic skincare product and I design their logo. I combined Letter V + Leaf. Please let me know what are your thoughts?

