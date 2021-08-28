Sharon Lim

Love Frog Logo For Sale

love frog logo
Creative cute frog hugging love, frog legs in negative space is easy to read and memorable. The Love Frog Logo is suitable for treatment, healthcare, parenting, industrial, foundation and mobile game app icon etc… The Love Frog Logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile game app icon.
