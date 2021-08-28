Raqibul Amin

Emdees Logo

Raqibul Amin
Raqibul Amin
  • Save
Emdees Logo logo concept logodesign minimal logo fish logo rivers and lakes fresh water fish frozen fish myanmar fish processing
Download color palette

Logo redesigned for a 10 year old fish processing company "emdees"

Raqibul Amin
Raqibul Amin

More by Raqibul Amin

View profile
    • Like