Karolline Luna

Daily UI 02: FAQ

Karolline Luna
Karolline Luna
  • Save
Daily UI 02: FAQ dailyuichallenge dailyui faq purple web design app design figma uidesign uxdesign ux webapp userinterface uiboost uiuxdesign uiux design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Daily Ui study of a FAQ page.

Karolline Luna
Karolline Luna

More by Karolline Luna

View profile
    • Like