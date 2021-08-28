RASHED HASAN

COVID-19 VACCINATION POSTER DESIGN

RASHED HASAN
RASHED HASAN
  • Save
COVID-19 VACCINATION POSTER DESIGN awareness advertising print design flyer poster banner program vaccination vaccine covid19
Download color palette

This poster perfect for promoting a Covid-19 vaccination program
For Batter View: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126285299/COVID-19-VACCINATION-POSTER-DESIGN

RASHED HASAN
RASHED HASAN

More by RASHED HASAN

View profile
    • Like