Milovanovic Milos

Mesa Baja Cacao - Concept

Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos
  • Save
Mesa Baja Cacao - Concept agriculture luxury label farm emblem scratchboard etching copper foil gold foil luxury packaging luxury vintage retro label packaging coffee cacao
Download color palette

Concept packaging for Mesa Baja Co. and their new cacao product. This was a concept with copper foil, before final art.

My Instagram and Behance page.

457822d190a9a6dda67c3b13f200e682
Rebound of
Mesa Baja Cacao Emblem
By Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos

More by Milovanovic Milos

View profile
    • Like