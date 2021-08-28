Alif Firdaus

Kosbagus - Boardinghouse Renting Online Platform

Alif Firdaus
Alif Firdaus
  • Save
Kosbagus - Boardinghouse Renting Online Platform illustration design website ux ui uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Hello, pals! 🌻

This time I uploaded a design of an online boardinghouse renting platform. This platform provides many information related to boardinghouses in many cities, the user also can directly book a boardinghouse through this platform. Anyway, thanks for checking out!

I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Wanna create something great? Feel free to share your ideas through my e-mail.

📧 : aliffirdaus@petaniweb.com

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Alif Firdaus
Alif Firdaus

More by Alif Firdaus

View profile
    • Like