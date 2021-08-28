Finance Mobile App || Digital Gold buy/sell App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey there 👋
Here is the Neat and clean landing page for the digital gold and silver buy/sell, fully responsive, Ready, and Designed in Adobe XD. Enjoy!
Please don't forget to show some love by hitting the 'Like' button.
I'm available for freelance work.
DM me for XD file of this app for free: webunit@mail.com
Follow me on insta: @webunit.io