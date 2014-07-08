Maximilian Hennebach

FULL World Cup iWatch (Smartwatch) Concept [GIF]

FULL World Cup iWatch (Smartwatch) Concept [GIF] iwatch smartwatch concept study world cup soccer android wear gray gif psd
The FULL concept is now ready and can be viewed in detail here:
http://mxlbs.de/worldcupapp

Hope you like it, feedback is welcomed.

Posted on Jul 8, 2014
