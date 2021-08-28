Nimrod Nagy

Tesla UI/UX Exploration (Redesign)

tesla ux tesla ui tesla model 3 tesla branding
A redesign of the Tesla User Interface (UI). I used inner-shadows (maybe a little too much but never mind) to add depth and I designed all the icons using Adobe Illustrator.

-Nimrod

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
