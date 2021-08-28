Travel App Design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello everyone,
How often do you go on vacation a year? Are you tired of sitting for hours and choosing a suitable place, planning a date, looking for hotels and other boring things? With this app, you don't have to torture yourself. In just a couple of clicks, you can choose a trip to your liking and go on it tomorrow!
We're available for new projects: didenko.denys17@gmail.com
