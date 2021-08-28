Paytable screen development for the casino slot

There is the Paytable screen of the "Pizza Party" slot.

Rectangular frame, resembling a pizza box, in light brown shade, on top of which there is an inscription in bold letters in the color of the Italian flag - Paytable.

There is a blue cross on the right. In the center there are three symbols of the highest category with an explanation of each under it. Wild - replaces any other symbol on the reel, except SCATTER and BONUS. BONUS - three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the active payline activate the bonus game.

At least three SCATTER symbols anywhere on the reels trigger a free spins round. Below in the middle, against the background of melted cheese, are the numbers 1,2,3 with navigation buttons.

