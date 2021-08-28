Paytable screen development for the casino slot

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
There is the Paytable screen of the "Pizza Party" slot.
⠀
Rectangular frame, resembling a pizza box, in light brown shade, on top of which there is an inscription in bold letters in the color of the Italian flag - Paytable.
⠀
There is a blue cross on the right. In the center there are three symbols of the highest category with an explanation of each under it. Wild - replaces any other symbol on the reel, except SCATTER and BONUS. BONUS - three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the active payline activate the bonus game.
⠀
At least three SCATTER symbols anywhere on the reels trigger a free spins round. Below in the middle, against the background of melted cheese, are the numbers 1,2,3 with navigation buttons.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/pizza-party/
⠀
#paytable #paytabledesign #paytabledevelopment #paytableimage #pizza #pizzathemed #pizzaslot #pizzasymbols #symbolsdesign #symbolsart #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines