Logo for a network of car washes

The customer approved this version of the logo, which is more laconic and convenient for reproduction in a three-dimensional sign. Stylish, minimalistic, clean and highly scalable option.

You can read more about me and my work here:

Behance | Instagram

Quick links to contact me:

Telegram https://t.me/pechonkin_design

WhatsApp https://wa.me/+380932157763

E-mail v.pechenkin@gmail.com