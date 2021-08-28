Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for a network of car washes

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Logo for a network of car washes dynamic logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Download color palette

The customer approved this version of the logo, which is more laconic and convenient for reproduction in a three-dimensional sign. Stylish, minimalistic, clean and highly scalable option.

You can read more about me and my work here:
Behance | Instagram

Quick links to contact me:
Telegram https://t.me/pechonkin_design
WhatsApp https://wa.me/+380932157763
E-mail v.pechenkin@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like