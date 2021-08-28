Emma Jean

UX Wireflow: CoolCare 1.0

UX Wireflow: CoolCare 1.0 design user flow wirefliow wireframe app ui ux figma
A wireflow I created for one of my portfolio projects, CoolCare. CoolCare is a swipe-based childcare app concept that connects sitters and parents safely and more conveniently. This wireflow depicts the onboarding and sign up process for parents and sitters.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
