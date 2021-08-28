Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design

Popple: Branding & Packaging Design

Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design
Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design
  • Save
Popple: Branding & Packaging Design design packaging graphic design branding packagingdesign illustration branding design
Download color palette

Popple is a natural contact lenses brand, with a twist; designed to normalise the freedom of changing eye colour and being happy in your own skin.

Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design
Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design

More by Studio Kibi | Branding & Packaging Design

View profile
    • Like