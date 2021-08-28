Anum Haroon

Lit - Sweet Tangerine

For this week's warmup, I designed a logo for a candle brand 'Lit' and a graphic for its Sweet Tangerine scented candle.

Rebound of
Design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
By Dribbble
