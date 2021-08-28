Popsqueeze - Additional Branding Elements

Additional branding elements for Popsqueeze.

- A set of 4 typographic quotes with the same lettering used for logo.

This set of collateral graphic elements was designed to give voice to the brand and communicate its values in an informal and creative way.

These quotes will be used like stickers in all the branding stuff, from packaging to social design, to gadgets, and so on.

They can be used in the other 4 colors too.

- 2 thick brush strokes in neon yellow.

They will be applied to all the branding stuff in order to recall the lemons and lemonades concept.