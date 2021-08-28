Vasu Gondaliya
Employee Management System Dashboard UI

Employee Management System Dashboard UI - manage employee leave management, birthday tracking, work logs, profile, week plan, task management, time management, admin dashboard
Hey, Dribbblers! 🏀

Today we would like to show you this concept - Dasboard UI of Employee Management System, where employees of the organization can create plan of their work in advance and update on daily basis as per completion of daily work, Also they will be able to keep track of their upcoming meetings, tasks & much more.

