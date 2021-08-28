Employee Management System Dashboard UI

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey, Dribbblers! 🏀
Today we would like to show you this concept - Dasboard UI of Employee Management System, where employees of the organization can create plan of their work in advance and update on daily basis as per completion of daily work, Also they will be able to keep track of their upcoming meetings, tasks & much more.
Press " L " to show some Love 😍, feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 😊
Available for new projects: contact@itoneclick.com
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn.
Website : www.oneclickitsolution.com
Have a nice day 👋