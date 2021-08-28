Alif Firdaus

Investree - Peer to Peer Financial Lending

Investree - Peer to Peer Financial Lending
Hello, folks! 🌻

This time I uploaded a design of an peer to peer financial app. This app is a solution for those who want to borrow some money and find lenders through this app. Anyway, thanks for checking out!

I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Wanna create something great? Feel free to share your ideas through my e-mail.

📧 : aliffirdaus@petaniweb.com

Cheers!

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
