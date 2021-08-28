Vadym Yudin

Logo design for karcure

Vadym Yudin
Vadym Yudin
  • Save
Logo design for karcure branding eximdesign logotype logojob logodesign design logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a platform where mechanics and auto shops can create service plan subscriptions and offer them directly to the consumer

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Vadym Yudin
Vadym Yudin

More by Vadym Yudin

View profile
    • Like