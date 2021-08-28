Lutful Haq

Acoustic guitar, Music company logo, Symbolic logo

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq
  • Save
Acoustic guitar, Music company logo, Symbolic logo vector logos creative logo modern logo colorful logo gradient startup acoustic guitar. guitar music company logo web design apps icon typography graphic design ui icon illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers, here once again brand new logo named Omega...It's Acousic Giuter....I think that you will like it....if you like simple logo then You can contact with me

Facebook:: Facebook.com/Haqluful34
Behance:: Behance.net/Haqlutful32
Mail:: lufulhaq32@outlook.com
WhatsApp:: +8801716419489

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq

More by Lutful Haq

View profile
    • Like