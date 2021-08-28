n2n44

Hipster Movember To Remember Mustache flyer

  1. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-4.jpg
  5. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-5.jpg
  6. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-6.jpg
  7. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-7.jpg
  8. Hipster-Movember-To-Remember-dribbble-8.jpg

Hipster Movember To Remember Mustache flyer is a print flyer template for all themed hipster , mustache and November special eve , night club party, evening bash and other nerd event

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and help file with used fonts are included as expected.

Model NOT included

Used Fonts:

Midnight show:
https://www.hellofont.com/fonts/679

A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font

Rift soft :
https://fonts.adobe.com/fonts/rift-soft

Size
5.8x8.3

Posted on Aug 28, 2021
