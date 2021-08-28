Daniil Ganusenko

Eventech - application for events

Daniil Ganusenko
Daniil Ganusenko
  • Save
Eventech - application for events news profile b2b application eventech events app vector ux ui logo design
Download color palette

Hey all!

I want to show you the concept of an application that I have been working on for the last 2 months.
I will be posting new screenshots of this application in the near future. Don't forget to like it.

Eventech is a product that gives companies all the necessary functionality for holding events of any scale.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Daniil Ganusenko
Daniil Ganusenko

More by Daniil Ganusenko

View profile
    • Like