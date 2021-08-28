This is a part of Daily UI Challenge that I have taken up recently to sharpen my UI Skills.

This is Daily UI::008

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing. (It's up to you!)

Illustration Credits- https://dribbble.com/RyogoToyoda