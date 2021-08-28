Riya Kapoor

Gaming App

Riya Kapoor
Riya Kapoor
  • Save
Gaming App webdesign design cricket freefire pubg cod gameing ux illustration ui inspiration app design figma uiux ui
Download color palette

Gameing App design. Re-designed the homepage for an existing app.

Riya Kapoor
Riya Kapoor

More by Riya Kapoor

View profile
    • Like