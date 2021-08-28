Mayank Maurya

Travel Agency Website: Rebound

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
  • Save
Travel Agency Website: Rebound explore mountains adventure hiking travel agency design web minimal rebound traveling travel web design website
Download color palette

My version of Ivan Languev's Travel Website Concept. Shoutout to him!

Feedback is appreciated!
:)

155eeb776b319b6a765419c726ae93c4
Rebound of
Travel Agency Website
By Ivan Languev
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

More by Mayank Maurya

View profile
    • Like