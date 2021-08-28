Beatriz Beltrame

Health App

Beatriz Beltrame
Beatriz Beltrame
  • Save
Health App data chart graphic mobile ux digital design app health graphic design ui
Download color palette

Organizing blood data for a hipotetical app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2021
Beatriz Beltrame
Beatriz Beltrame

More by Beatriz Beltrame

View profile
    • Like