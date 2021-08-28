Mahmoud Wahid

Paynas Dashboard - Calendar

Mahmoud Wahid
Mahmoud Wahid
  • Save
Paynas Dashboard - Calendar salary hr credit card fintech portal payroll payment finance visual design product design user interaction ui ux design user experience design user interface design dribbble best shot dashboard branding motion graphics 3d animation
Download color palette

Hello Folks 👋
Check out my new shot :)

Paynas Dashboard - Calendar
Check Paynas website: https://www.paynas.com

I hope you like it, Let me know about your reviews.
If you found it interesting.
Press ❤️ please don't forget to follow me.

Want a similar design for your business?
Available for Hire - mahmoud_wahid@mail.ru

Thank You for watching this shot.
More to come soon.

Reach me on👇
Behance
Linkedin
Instagram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Call: +20 1091 633 017

Thanks ❤️

Mahmoud Wahid
Mahmoud Wahid

More by Mahmoud Wahid

View profile
    • Like