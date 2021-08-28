🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Blueberry Gin & Tonic
5 cl gin
2 tbsp frozen blueberries
20 cl Tonic Water)
2 mint leaves plus extra for garnish
1 lime
1. Place the blueberries and mint into a cocktail shaker or large glass.
2. Use a muddler (or the end of a rolling pin) to give the blueberries a good bash.
3. Pour over the gin and give it a last muddle.
4. Add the ice to your glasses, then double strain the blueberry gin mixture to remove any hard blueberry bits.
5. Top with the tonic and a squeeze of lime.
6. Garnish with some extra frozen blueberries and a sprig of mint.
Enjoy the weekend!
