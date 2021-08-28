Axel Brzoska

Blueberry Gin & Tonic

Axel Brzoska
Axel Brzoska
  • Save
Blueberry Gin & Tonic icon gin blueberry vector illustration branding drink cocktail logo art direction vector design illustration flat illustration flat design adobe illustrator freelance designer graphic design
Download color palette

Blueberry Gin & Tonic

5 cl gin
2 tbsp frozen blueberries
20 cl Tonic Water)
2 mint leaves plus extra for garnish
1 lime

1. Place the blueberries and mint into a cocktail shaker or large glass.
2. Use a muddler (or the end of a rolling pin) to give the blueberries a good bash.
3. Pour over the gin and give it a last muddle.
4. Add the ice to your glasses, then double strain the blueberry gin mixture to remove any hard blueberry bits.
5. Top with the tonic and a squeeze of lime.
6. Garnish with some extra frozen blueberries and a sprig of mint.

Enjoy the weekend!

Check out my portfolio and contact me if you are interested in working together. Thanks!
www.axel-brzoska.de

Axel Brzoska
Axel Brzoska

More by Axel Brzoska

View profile
    • Like