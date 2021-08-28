Blueberry Gin & Tonic

5 cl gin

2 tbsp frozen blueberries

20 cl Tonic Water)

2 mint leaves plus extra for garnish

1 lime

1. Place the blueberries and mint into a cocktail shaker or large glass.

2. Use a muddler (or the end of a rolling pin) to give the blueberries a good bash.

3. Pour over the gin and give it a last muddle.

4. Add the ice to your glasses, then double strain the blueberry gin mixture to remove any hard blueberry bits.

5. Top with the tonic and a squeeze of lime.

6. Garnish with some extra frozen blueberries and a sprig of mint.

Enjoy the weekend!

Check out my portfolio and contact me if you are interested in working together. Thanks!

www.axel-brzoska.de