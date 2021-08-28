pranav prakash

Credit Card Management - UI Design

Credit Card Management - UI Design aftereffect branding transaction ux design creative credit card motion graphics application adobexd payment ui animation
Hello Everyone 👋
Here is the credit card management screens from my last project, Users may maintain track of their credit cards and manage their card dues, as well as keep track of their transactions and pay their bills with greater freedom.

