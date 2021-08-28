🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
MONK-ID - Logo Concept Part 2.
MONK-ID helps companies convert their digital ambitions into workable (short-term) strategies and also helps them with the organizational change needed to realize this sustainably.
While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind:
- Letter M
- Monk
- Zen / Balanced
- Open Book / Transparency
- Urban Vibe / Bold letters and strong appearance
Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept and if you may have seen something similar before.
Happy weekend everyone!✌🏻
Jeroen
