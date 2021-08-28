Jeroen van Eerden

MONK-ID - Logo Concept / Part 2

MONK-ID - Logo Concept / Part 2 communicate digital strategy orange bold urban transparency open book identity design wordmark lettermark monogram m branding logo avatar head zen monk
MONK-ID - Logo Concept Part 2.
MONK-ID helps companies convert their digital ambitions into workable (short-term) strategies and also helps them with the organizational change needed to realize this sustainably.

While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind: ⁣⁣⁣⁣
- Letter M⁣
- Monk⁣
- Zen⁣ / Balanced
- Open Book⁣ / Transparency
- Urban Vibe⁣ / Bold letters and strong appearance
Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept and if you may have seen something similar before. ⁣

Happy weekend everyone!✌🏻

Jeroen

Want to work with me and create a mark, together?
Feel free to reach out via my E-mail or Dribbble DM:

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl

Rebound of
Monk-id - Logo Wordmark Concept
By Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
