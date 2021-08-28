MONK-ID - Logo Concept Part 2.⁣

⁣⁣⁣

MONK-ID helps companies convert their digital ambitions into workable (short-term) strategies and also helps them with the organizational change needed to realize this sustainably.

While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind: ⁣⁣⁣⁣

- Letter M⁣

- Monk⁣

- Zen⁣ / Balanced

- Open Book⁣ / Transparency

- Urban Vibe⁣ / Bold letters and strong appearance

⁣⁣⁣

Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept and if you may have seen something similar before. ⁣

⁣

Happy weekend everyone!✌🏻

Jeroen

___

Want to work with me and create a mark, together?

Feel free to reach out via my E-mail or Dribbble DM:

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl