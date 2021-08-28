Cna saeedi

CTA button micro-interaction

Cna saeedi
Cna saeedi
  • Save
CTA button micro-interaction animation gif register join now after effect lottie trend noisy button join interaction micro interaction cta
Download color palette

a micro interaction for join now button 🎉

Cna saeedi
Cna saeedi

More by Cna saeedi

View profile
    • Like