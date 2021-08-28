Ivan Matveev

Raiffeisen AI Raife 2031 App Concept

The concept of a future when voice control will dominate the application.

Raiffeisen Bank presents its artificial intelligence algorithm that can execute commands, predict and analyze user requests.

