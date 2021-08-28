🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Weather App ⛅
Weather app 3D style
This app is for displaying the weather and time of different cities and more information.
Hope you like it ✌️
I used iconly v2 icons pack, recommended to all of you that's great 👍🏻
I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.
If you want to download the design, click on this link : https://bit.ly/3Byjjqn
