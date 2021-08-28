Fruits Apps Design

Hello Dribbblers !

I want to share my exploration about food mobile app. It can help you to make it easier when order food. Hope you like it!

Don't forget to like if you like this design and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks guys!

----------------------------------------------------

🔥 We're available for new projects! 🔥

📩 Contact us if you need any custom UI/UX design and development Services.

🤝 Say Hello: hello@xirosoft.com | WhatsApp | Skype | Instagram

______________________

Browse our Free and Premium templates

🌐 WordPress Themes

🌐 Website Templates

----------------------------------------------------

Download source file here: Download